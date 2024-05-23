Super Hi Confirms AGM Date and Amended Resolutions

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (HK:9658) has released an update.

SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. has issued a supplemental notice confirming that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will proceed virtually as planned on June 12, 2024. The company announced amendments to the resolutions to be voted on, particularly a new proposal permitting the directors to deal with the issuance of additional shares and securities within certain limits. This includes the authority to exceed previous allocations up to 20% of the issued shares as of the resolution date.

