Super Group upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded Super Group (SGHC) to Outperform from Perform with a $6 price target The firm sees Super Group’s “solid execution” in the key regions of Africa, Europe and Canada generating a more consistent earnings profile, evident by management raising its 2024 core EBITDA guidance by 15%. It expects potential upside from the company expanding the Spin brand into additional markets.
