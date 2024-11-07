News & Insights

Super Group upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer

November 07, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Oppenheimer upgraded Super Group (SGHC) to Outperform from Perform with a $6 price target The firm sees Super Group’s “solid execution” in the key regions of Africa, Europe and Canada generating a more consistent earnings profile, evident by management raising its 2024 core EBITDA guidance by 15%. It expects potential upside from the company expanding the Spin brand into additional markets.

