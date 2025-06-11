Super Group (SGHC) Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $12.0, with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has increased by 11.11% from the previous average price target of $10.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Super Group (SGHC) by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $11.00 $10.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Super Group (SGHC). This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Super Group (SGHC) compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Super Group (SGHC)'s stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Super Group (SGHC)'s market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Group (SGHC) analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Ltd is a holding company that operates online sports betting and gaming businesses. The company's reportable segments are Betway, Spin, and Other. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Betway segment, which is a single-brand online sports betting and casino offering with licenses to operate throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Spin is the company's multi-brand online casino offering, having a diverse portfolio of casino brands such as Jackpot City, Spin Casino, Dream Bingo, Mirror Bingo, etc., designed to be culturally relevant globally while aiming to offer a wide range of casino products. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from Africa and Middle East, followed by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South/Latin America.

Super Group (SGHC): Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Super Group (SGHC)'s remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Super Group (SGHC)'s net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Group (SGHC)'s financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Group (SGHC)'s ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Super Group (SGHC) adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SGHC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 BTIG Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SGHC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.