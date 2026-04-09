Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed the most recent trading day at $10.58, moving -3.2% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.83%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.55% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.73%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $603 million, up 16.63% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +39.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.9.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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