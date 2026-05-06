Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $12.93, marking a -2.34% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.03%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 28.17% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $603 million, indicating a 16.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.86% and +14.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Super Group (SGHC) Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.09.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.