Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down 9.17% at $11.69. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.48% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $492 million, reflecting a 11.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $2.13 billion, signifying shifts of +5.88% and +16.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.86.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

