Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $4.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.86% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.26% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) Limited to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $421.6 million, reflecting an 8.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion, which would represent changes of +525% and +10.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.58 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

