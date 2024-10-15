Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) reached $4, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

The the stock of company has risen by 14.16% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Group (SGHC) Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $421.6 million, showing an 8.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +525% and +10.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Super Group (SGHC) Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.19.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.