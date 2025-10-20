Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down 2.57% at $12.50. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $529 million, up 19.48% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, indicating changes of +35.29% and +18.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.78% higher. As of now, Super Group (SGHC) Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.14.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

