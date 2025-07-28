Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down 2.09% at $10.77. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) Limited to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $503 million, up 12.67% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $2.05 billion, indicating changes of +38.24% and +11.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.84% lower. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.4 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.15 of its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.