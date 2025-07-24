Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $11.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.82% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 62.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $503 million, showing a 12.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $2.05 billion, signifying shifts of +38.24% and +11.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.84% lower. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.76.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.