Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down 1.02% at $9.68. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.85% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $513.6 million, showing a 15.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SGHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +15.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Super Group (SGHC) Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.18 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

