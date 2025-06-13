Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) ended the recent trading session at $9.50, demonstrating a -1.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.3%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.21% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.54%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) Limited to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $513.6 million, indicating a 15.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and a revenue of $2.11 billion, representing changes of +50% and +15.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.86.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

