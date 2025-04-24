Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) standing at $8, reflecting a +0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.91% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Group (SGHC) Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) Limited to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $461.1 million, up 11.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2 billion, which would represent changes of +76.47% and +9.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Super Group (SGHC) Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.52, which means Super Group (SGHC) Limited is trading at a discount to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.