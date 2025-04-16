Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) ended the recent trading session at $7.45, demonstrating a +1.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 125% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $461.1 million, indicating a 11.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +76.47% and +9.03%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.57 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.