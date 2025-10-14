Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was down 3.77% at $13.00. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $529 million, showing a 19.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, representing changes of +35.29% and +18.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 27.78% upward. As of now, Super Group (SGHC) Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.62 of its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

