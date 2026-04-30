Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $12.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.89%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 17.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 11, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 41.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $603 million, up 16.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +42.86% and +14.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Super Group (SGHC) Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.58.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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