Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $15.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $647 million, up 11.74% from the year-ago period.

SGHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.8 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.86% and +14.75%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.61 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.88.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.