Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.40, moving +2.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.3% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.17, marking a 41.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $603 million, reflecting a 16.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, signifying shifts of +42.86% and +14.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.36, which means Super Group (SGHC) Limited is trading at a discount to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.