Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $12.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.48% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Group (SGHC) Limited will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 11.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492 million, up 11.12% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion, indicating changes of +5.88% and +16.06%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.73.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

