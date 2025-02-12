Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) ending at $8.26, denoting a +0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 45.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 575% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $525.6 million, showing a 35.62% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.26% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Super Group (SGHC) Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Super Group (SGHC) Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.58 of its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

