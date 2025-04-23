Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed at $7.94, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.5%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.79% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Super Group (SGHC) Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2025. On that day, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $461.1 million, reflecting a 11.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.60 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, signifying shifts of +76.47% and +9.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Super Group (SGHC) Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.67.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

