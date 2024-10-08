Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) closed the latest trading day at $3.88, indicating a +0.52% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $421.6 million, indicating an 8.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $1.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +525% and +10.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Group (SGHC) Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.93.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SGHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.