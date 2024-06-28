Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) ending at $3.23, denoting a +1.57% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing a 57.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $436.89 million, indicating a 5.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $1.69 billion, signifying shifts of +775% and +8.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Group (SGHC) Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Super Group (SGHC) Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.02 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

