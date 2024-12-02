Super Copper’s Strategic Moves and Private Placement

Super Copper Corp. (TSE:CUPR) has released an update.

Super Copper Corp. CEO Zachary Dolesky was featured in an insightful interview on Pinnacle Digest, discussing the company’s strategic initiatives and the global copper market’s challenges. Additionally, Super Copper announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,630,435 units to raise $375,000. This move aims to strengthen the company’s capital structure and support its exploration projects in Chile.

