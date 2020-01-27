Culture

Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Mitchell

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope to bring balance to the divisive political atmosphere.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Culture Videos

Marc Benioff on Why Philanthropy Is So Important at His Companies

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Salesforce, talks about how a trip to India inspired him to incorporate philanthropy into the culture of his company from day one.

4 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular