Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope to bring balance to the divisive political atmosphere.
