Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers - Nielsen

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast attracted an average television audience of about 101 million viewers, roughly 10 percent above last year's National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released Tuesday.

About 99 million people watched the broadcast on NBC, owned by Comcast Corp. CMCSA.O. Another 1.9 million viewed the game on Telemundo. The figure includes people who watched on televisions at home and in bars and restaurants.

