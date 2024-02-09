Super Bowl DJ Tiesto forced to cancel by family emergency

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dutch DJ Tiesto has cancelled his performance at Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas due to a family emergency, with DJ Kaskade stepping in at short notice to fill the gap.

Tiesto, whose real name is Tijs Verwest, was due to be the Super Bowl's in-game DJ, performing before the game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and at intervals.

He was not scheduled for the Super Bowl's halftime show, America's most-watched musical performance of the year, which will feature eight-time Grammy Awards winner Usher.

"Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," Tiesto said in a post on X.

"It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

The 55-year-old Grammy award winner has been among the most popular and best-paid DJs for more than two decades. He was voted among the world's five best by DJ Magazine every year from 2002 to 2017.

Tiesto will be replaced by U.S. DJ Kaskade, who called the chance to perform at the Super Bowl "absolutely mind blowing"

"To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I'm beyond excited to represent my community," Kaskade said on X.

