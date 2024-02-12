Super Bowl Commercials 2024: Complete List Of Super Bowl LVIII Ads And Companies Behind Them

Super Bowl LVIII aired on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 and saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win back-to-back National Football League championships.

The game also featured dozens of commercials advertising products and showcasing new movies and television shows. The commercials also featured many celebrity cameos.

What Happened: Super Bowl LVIII commercials were priced at around $7 million for a 30-second slot. The game aired on CBS and Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+, which are units of Paramount Global Inc (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDAQ:PARAA).

The game going into overtime may have resulted in extra advertisements being aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

This author tracked all the commercials, from the singing of the National Anthem to the final round of ads after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. The commercials may have been region-specific in some cases and come from a streaming broadcast in the Michigan market. Nickelodeon aired different ads in some cases, choosing to cut out certain sectors like sports betting and alcohol from the family-friendly broadcast.

Here are the Super Bowl LVIII commercials and the companies behind them.

"A Quite Place: Day One" movie trailer from Paramount Dr. Pepper commercial, owned by Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) TurboTax with Quinta Brunson, unit of Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) Several ads for Paramount shows like "NCIS," "NCIS Hawaii" and the Big Ten on CBS FanDuel Kick of Destiny from Rob Gronkowski, unit of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) "Deadpool 3" trailer teaser from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Veozah from pharmaceutical company Astellas YouTubeTV, NFL Sunday Ticket ad from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) "Wicked" movie trailer from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) M&Ms commercial Dove, a unit of Unilever (NYSE:UL) "Ghosts" show on CBS "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" movie trailer, Disney BetMGM ad from MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Entain, starring Vince Vaughn, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky He Gets Us LLC religious ad Mountain Dew Baja Blast ad with Aubrey Plaza, beverage is a unit of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Lindt Kawasaki Popeye's ad with Ken Jeong, restaurant is owned by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Apartments.com ad, is a unit of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Pringles with Chris Pratt, owned by Kellanova (NYSE:K) Michelob Ultra with Lionel Messi, Dan Marino, Jason Sudeikis, beverage is unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Temu, unit of PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) CeraVe with Michael Cera, owned by L'Oreal Starry with Ice Spice, beverage is a unit of PepsiCo BMW (OTC:BMWYY) with Christopher Walken State Farm with Arnold Schwarzenegger Nerds "Twisters" movie trailer from Comcast Booking.com with Tina Fey, Glenn Close, unit of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) Homes.com with Daniel Levy, Lil Wayne and more, unit of CoStar Group T-Mobile with Bradley Cooper and mother and several other celebrities, unit of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coors Light with LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson, unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) FanDuel ad, unit of Flutter Entertainment Temu ad (same ad as before) Oreos, unit of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) eTrade babies playing pickleball, unit of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hellmann's, unit of Unilever "Halo" season 2 trailer from Paramount Reese's, unit of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) ad directed by and starring Martin Scorsese Bass Pro Shops "Knuckles" series trailer from Paramount "Tracker" series trailer from Paramount Dunkin' Donuts ad with Ben Stiller, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez He Gets Us LLC religious ad "Shogun" series promo on FX, unit of Disney "Young Sheldon," promo from Paramount TurboTax ad from Intuit CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) with an ad on cyberattacks Google AI ad from Alphabet "The Family Stallone" promo from Paramount Snapchat's first ever Super Bowl ad, unit of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 election ad from American Values PAC Poppi beverage "Tracker" trailer from Paramount Oikos, unit of Danone HelloFresh with Keke Palmer Hoka shoes, unit of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with Judge Judy, aka Judge Beauty Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Apple Music Halftime Show with Usher from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) NFL Africa ad Paramount Mountain with several Paramount series characters, NFL star Tua Tagovailoa Pluto TV streaming from Paramount Silk, unit of Danone Instacart, unit of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) U.S. Army Stok Cold Brew Coffee with Anthony Hopkins, unit of Danone Verizon (NYSE:VZ) with Beyonce Uber Eats with David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Jelly Roll, unit of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Pluto TV streaming from Paramount Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Skechers (NYSE:SKX) with Tony Romo and Mr. T Bud Light with Peyton Manning, Post Malone, unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Temu (same ad as previous) Doritos, unit of PepsiCo Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) Homes.com, unit of CoStar Group "IF" movie trailer from Paramount "NCIS" series promo from Paramount NFL Shop NFL ad Ring, unit of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Ally Bank, unit of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) United States Postal Service Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Kia Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) highlighting Copilot artificial intelligence Homes.com, unit of CoStar Group Disney+ from Disney Budweiser, unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev T-Mobile with Donald Faison, Zach Braff and Jason Momoa DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ:DASH) Champions League soccer on Paramount Commercials after this point were after the game went into overtime Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Discovery Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) "Monkey Man" trailer from Comcast "Kung Fu Panda 4" trailer from Comcast State Farm (same ad as before) Temu (same ad as before) Verizon with Beyonce (same ad as before Amazon Web Services from Amazon.com Inc NFL Shop Instacart

