Super Bowl attracted record audience this year, revised data shows

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Camporeale

May 02, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - This year's Super Bowl was the most-watched National Football League (NFL) championship game in history, updated data from Nielsen showed on Tuesday, as 115.1 million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Feb. 12 matchup.

The ratings agency had previously announced in February that the game had an average viewership of 113 million.

The revised numbers show that this year's Super Bowl surpassed the record set by the 2015 game, which saw 114.8 million people watch the New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

"FOX Sports is proud to have presented the most-watched Super Bowl and most-watched TV show of all time. The revised Super Bowl viewership figure is the result of a thorough review by Nielsen," Fox Corp's sports division said.

Nielsen's figure includes people who watched the game on the Fox or Fox Deportes TV networks FOXA.O or streamed the game on Fox digital properties or NFL+.

Fox said in February that audience increased during the halftime show starring pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, who made a grand return this year and revealed during the show that she was pregnant with her second child.

This year's matchup saw injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the final seconds.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Akriti Sharma; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

