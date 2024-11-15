Sunway International’s Strategic Resolutions Gain Approval

Sunway International Holdings Limited (HK:0058) has released an update.

Sunway International Holdings Limited successfully passed key resolutions at its Special General Meeting held on November 15, 2024. The resolutions included approving and confirming agreements for share and convertible bond subscriptions, with overwhelming support from shareholders. These decisions pave the way for future strategic financial maneuvers by the company.

