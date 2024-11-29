News & Insights

Sunway International Enhances Capital with Strategic Moves

November 29, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Sunway International Holdings Limited (HK:0058) has released an update.

Sunway International Holdings Limited has successfully completed a significant share subscription and issuance of convertible bonds, enhancing its capital structure. The share subscription involved the allotment of over 35 million shares, while the issuance of convertible bonds amounted to HK$30 million. These strategic financial moves have strengthened the company’s market position, with Wealthy Port Holdings Limited and its affiliates now holding over 50% of Sunway’s share capital.

