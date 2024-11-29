Sunway International Enhances Capital with Strategic Moves

Sunway International Holdings Limited (HK:0058) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunway International Holdings Limited has successfully completed a significant share subscription and issuance of convertible bonds, enhancing its capital structure. The share subscription involved the allotment of over 35 million shares, while the issuance of convertible bonds amounted to HK$30 million. These strategic financial moves have strengthened the company’s market position, with Wealthy Port Holdings Limited and its affiliates now holding over 50% of Sunway’s share capital.

For further insights into HK:0058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.