Sunway International Appoints New Auditor Amid Changes

Sunway International Holdings Limited has announced a change of auditors, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to regulatory issues in China. Jon Gepsom CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, effective from November 5, 2024, ensuring the continuity and quality of the company’s financial audits. This change is not expected to impact the preparation of Sunway’s financial statements for the year ending December 2024.

