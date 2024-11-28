Sunwah Kingsway Capital’s AGM Resolutions Approved

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (HK:0188) has released an update.

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024. The resolutions included the approval of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, and the re-election of board members, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued growth.

