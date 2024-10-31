Sunwah Kingsway Capital Boosts Liquidity Through Strategic Disposals

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (HK:0188) has released an update.

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited has successfully executed further disposals of Tracker Fund Units, totaling 534,000 units, for approximately HK$9.5 million. This strategic move allows the company to realize cash resources and secure a gain of HK$0.2 million, enhancing its working capital and funding potential investments. The transactions, conducted on the open market, were deemed fair and beneficial for the company’s shareholders.

