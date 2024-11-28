News & Insights

Stocks

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Announces Board of Directors

November 28, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (HK:0188) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Jonathan Koon Shum Choi and CEO Michael Koon Ming Choi. The board is composed of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each playing key roles across various committees. This structure reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:0188 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.