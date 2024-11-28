Sunwah Kingsway Capital Announces Board of Directors

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (HK:0188) has released an update.

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Jonathan Koon Shum Choi and CEO Michael Koon Ming Choi. The board is composed of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each playing key roles across various committees. This structure reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and strategic oversight.

