Sunwah Kingsway Announces 2024 AGM Agenda

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited (HK:0188) has released an update.

Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and the election of board members. The meeting will also discuss authorizing the directors to manage share allotments and reappointment of auditors.

For further insights into HK:0188 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.