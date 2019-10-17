SunTrust's (STI) Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Expenses Rise

Have you been eager to see how SunTrust Banks STI performed in Q3 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this Atlanta-based commercial banking organization’s earnings release this morning:



Earnings Decline Year Over Year



SunTrust’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 declined 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Rise in expenses, partly offset by higher revenues hurt results.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for SunTrust depicted a neutral stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Notably, SunTrust has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in all of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 3.6%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise



SunTrust Banks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SunTrust Banks, Inc. Quote

Revenues Came in Higher Than Expected



SunTrust posted total revenues of $2.35 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion.



Key Q3 Statistics:

Net interest margin (FTE basis) was 3.06%, down 21 basis points year over year

Provision for credit losses was $132 million, up significantly year over year

Average consumer and commercial deposits stood at $162.5 billion

Average loans held for investment were $157.6 billion

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.33% as of Sep 30, 2019



What Zacks Rank Says



SunTrust currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. Now, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



(You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.)



Check back later for our full write up on this SunTrust earnings report!



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.50% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See them now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.