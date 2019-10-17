Markets
STI

SunTrust Banks Inc. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $597 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.35 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $597 Mln. vs. $726 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

