Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - ADR (STBFY) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 21.37

The average one-year price target for Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - ADR (OTC:STBFY) has been revised to 21.37 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of 19.31 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.03 to a high of 25.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.57% from the latest reported closing price of 15.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBFY is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBFY by 13.49% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RMEAX - Aspiriant Risk-Managed Equity Allocation Fund Advisor Shares holds 1K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBFY by 82.78% over the last quarter.

