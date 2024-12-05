News & Insights

Suntec REIT Targeted by Aelios with Cash Offer

December 05, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Suntec Real Estate Investment (SG:T82U) has released an update.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is the focus of a mandatory conditional cash offer made by Aelios Pte. Ltd., with United Overseas Bank and DBS Bank acting as joint financial advisers. The offer targets all outstanding units of Suntec REIT not already owned by Aelios and its affiliates. Suntec’s board plans to appoint an independent financial adviser to guide them through the process.

