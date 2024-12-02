News & Insights

Sunstone Metals Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

December 02, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Stephen Stroud, who has disposed of 6 million unquoted options that had expired. The director’s current holdings now include 18,871,208 shares and 8 million unquoted options. This update provides insight into the director’s investment adjustments within the company’s securities.

