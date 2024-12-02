Sunstone Metals Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunstone Metals Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Stephen Stroud, who has disposed of 6 million unquoted options that had expired. The director’s current holdings now include 18,871,208 shares and 8 million unquoted options. This update provides insight into the director’s investment adjustments within the company’s securities.

For further insights into AU:STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.