Sunstone Metals Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sunstone Metals Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Stephen Stroud, who has disposed of 6 million unquoted options that had expired. The director’s current holdings now include 18,871,208 shares and 8 million unquoted options. This update provides insight into the director’s investment adjustments within the company’s securities.
For further insights into AU:STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.