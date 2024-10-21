Sunstone Metals Unveils Promising Ecuador Gold-Copper Resource

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced an initial mineral resource estimate of 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent at its El Palmar Gold-Copper Project in Northern Ecuador. The project, which shows potential for a Tier-1 scale opportunity, is poised to attract strategic partners as it continues to explore additional deposits. With gold prices soaring and strong fundamentals for copper, the company is optimistic about advancing its discussions to unlock further value.

