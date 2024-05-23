Sunstone Metals’ Share Offer Closing Soon

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited is nearing the closing date of its Entitlement Offer, which is set to end at 5:00pm AEST on May 27, 2024. The company is issuing approximately 389 million new shares at $0.011 each to raise around A$4.3 million to fund accelerated drilling at their Limon gold-silver project. Shareholders are reminded to submit their applications and payments by the deadline, with further details and terms available on the company’s offer website.

