Sunstone Metals Secures Shareholder Support in AGM

Sunstone Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions were decided by a poll, showcasing confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this news encouraging as it indicates stability and future growth potential for the company.

