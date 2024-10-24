News & Insights

Sunstone Metals Secures Shareholder Support in AGM

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions were decided by a poll, showcasing confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may find this news encouraging as it indicates stability and future growth potential for the company.

