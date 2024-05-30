Sunstone Metals Schedules Shareholder Meeting

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders scheduled on July 2, 2024, at 11:00 am AEST, to be held at the company’s office in Milton QLD. Shareholders will receive the Notice of General Meeting, Explanatory Memorandum, and a Proxy form; these documents are accessible on Sunstone’s website for review.

