Sunstone Metals Ltd Expands Share Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Ltd has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 167,433,908 ordinary fully paid shares, on May 31, 2024. This move indicates an expansion of the company’s capital base, a point of interest for investors watching the ASX-listed mining entity. The shares are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, aligning with ASX Listing Rules.

