Sunstone Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.
Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Patrick Duffy acquiring additional ordinary shares through indirect interests. The transactions, conducted on November 5 and 7, 2024, increased his holdings to a total of 27,231,811 shares. This change is part of on-market trades, reflecting the director’s growing stake in the company.
