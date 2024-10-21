Sunstone Metals Director Boosts Shareholding

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited’s director, Malcolm Norris, has increased his stake in the company with the acquisition of 6 million additional ordinary shares. This move, valued at $30,000, raises his total holdings to over 55 million shares, signaling a potential vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

